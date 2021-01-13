Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.27.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $171.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

