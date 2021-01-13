Piper Sandler Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.73.

Shares of MKTX opened at $528.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

