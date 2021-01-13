Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.05

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 23285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

