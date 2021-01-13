KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.98

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 3463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on KZMYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

