Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.40

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 179547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

MRAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murata Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

