$0.95 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

