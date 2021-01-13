Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Down 68.7% in December

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TCCO stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

