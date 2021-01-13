Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

