Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

