Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.