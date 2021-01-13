Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 235.4% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Teligent has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

