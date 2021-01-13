Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Grows By 101.2%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the December 15th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SUNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

