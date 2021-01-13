Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $610.75 million, a PE ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

