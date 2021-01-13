FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE AMN opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

