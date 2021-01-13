Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of JHB opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

