Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3,734.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $100.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

