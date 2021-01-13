Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after acquiring an additional 948,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,176,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,290,000 after purchasing an additional 374,625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 907,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,274,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,783,000 after buying an additional 767,810 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

