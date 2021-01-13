Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

