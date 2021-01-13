Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $78,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after buying an additional 620,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,483,000 after buying an additional 603,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 558,634 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.