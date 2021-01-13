Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

