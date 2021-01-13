Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

