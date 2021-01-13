Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 415 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.81%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

