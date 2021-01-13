National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). National Oilwell Varco posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Oilwell Varco.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,079 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $6,396,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 676,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.21.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

