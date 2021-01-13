Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,614,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after buying an additional 1,532,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 319,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.