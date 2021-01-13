Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.38-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

