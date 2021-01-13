Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.80 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,968 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.