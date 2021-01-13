Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.24. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

