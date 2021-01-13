Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

