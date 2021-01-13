comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for comScore in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in comScore by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

