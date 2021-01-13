The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $208.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.09. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

