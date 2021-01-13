74,600 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 144,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after buying an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 120,045 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of DVN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

