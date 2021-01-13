Addison Capital Co Sells 607 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 290,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 90,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 263,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

