Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 66,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 46,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Facebook stock opened at $251.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.