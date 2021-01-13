Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Cut by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

