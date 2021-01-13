Polianta Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

