Polianta Ltd Purchases 1,600 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Polianta Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

