7,100 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,145 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,846. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.07. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

