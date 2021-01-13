Polianta Ltd Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $338,879 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

