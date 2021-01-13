Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 97,200 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,443,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.9% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

