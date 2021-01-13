First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.