Brokerages Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AG opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

