Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 47,900 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. BidaskClub downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. 140166 started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

