Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $25,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,129.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,885 shares of company stock valued at $427,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $43.25 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $970.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

