FY2020 EPS Estimates for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Raised by Analyst

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TripAdvisor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the travel company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRIP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

TRIP opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

