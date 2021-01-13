Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $40,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

