iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

