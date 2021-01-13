iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

