Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $142.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

