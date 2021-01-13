76,279 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.