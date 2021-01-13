Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-768 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.45 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 639.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 20,334 shares worth $422,781. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.